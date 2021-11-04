DETROIT – Now that Halloween’s over, the holiday spirit is really beginning to pick up in Detroit.

8 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Pretty Woman: The Musical (Fisher Theatre), through November 14: The classic Julia Roberts film you know and love is brought to life on the Fisher’s renowned stage. Experience a fresh take on the classic love story set to a rockin’ original score. The touring cast includes RENT’s original Roger, Adam Pascal, and former Wicked Elphaba, Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward. Schedule and tickets here.

Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7pm: In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, the Pistons are hosting a “REMIX” night celebrating the team’s history with Detroit and looking at what’s in store for the future. Fans will receive a special “REMIX” giveaway. Get tickets here.

Ad

District Detroit Beer Bash (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 12pm-6pm: Jam out to live music while sipping on samples from more than 20 craft beer options. Enjoy tailgate games like giant beer pong while watching college football, including the Michigan and Michigan State games, on the TVs around the Budweiser Biergarten. The bash is free to attend for fans 21 and over with beer and food available for purchase. Complete list of beers here.

Patton Oswalt (Fillmore), Saturday 6pm: Emmy and Grammy award-winning Patton Oswalt is bringing his “Who’s Ready to Laugh” tour to Motown. Get tickets here.

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8pm: You can’t buy me love, but you can buy tickets to “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles! (AP)” Relive Beatle-mania with a trip down Abbey Road by a tribute band that has been together longer than the Beatles themselves. Get tickets here.

Ad

All Things Detroit Holiday Experience (Eastern Market), Sunday 11am-7pm: Get your holiday shopping done early with a selection of fine gifts from local vendors. Shop small and support your community this season with plenty of handmade gifts from cards, jewelry and dresses to body butters, candles and more. Food trucks will be available to keep shoppers stuffed. Admission is $5. More information and tickets here.

MasterChef Live! (Fox Theatre), Sunday 7pm: Feel the heat from the hit culinary competition live on stage. Fan favorite contestants from MasterChef and MasterChef Junior go head-to-head in fun challenges, answer your questions, and take you behind-the-scenes of the TV series. Get tickets here.

Ad

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.