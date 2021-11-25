Dominic’s Christmas Wish: 12-year-old in Eastpointe collects presents to give back each year

A 12-year-old boy in Eastpointe has a message everyone should be paying attention to. Instead of a Christmas list, he has a different request.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – People from all over Metro Detroit are dropping off gift donations to make Dominic’s Christmas wish come true.

“We pretty much have a revolving door. There’s packages on our porch every day,” Dominic’s mother, Rose Marie Miller said.

Her 12-year-old son, Dominic Miller, has been collecting donations for those less fortunate than him since he was just 3 years old.

The drive to give back comes from memories from Dominic’s past. The family lost their home at one point.

“We had remortgaged our home after a divorce with a non reputable mortgage company and they ended up taking our home and not telling us -- so we just got a knock at the door and said we had to be out. And we were clueless,” Rose Marie Miller said.

At the time, Dominic was exposed to many young people who were in need of shelter and food. Those memories keep his Christmas wish alive and growing year after year.

Dominic said he’s in it for the long haul. He wants to continue to inspire others to give for the rest of his life.

“I’ll still be doing this. I’ll still be donating year after year after year,” Dominic said.

There are drop boxes located in Royal Oak, Fraser, Roseville and Livonia.

