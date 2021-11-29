Gift of Warmth telethon: How to donate to help families in need

It could be a coworker, a neighbor, a friend or someone you see at church -- nearly 40 percent of households in Michigan struggle to pay for basic housing needs including utility bills.

That’s according to THAW, the Heat and Warmth Fund, who helps people in an energy crisis pay their utility bills, and with the pandemic continuing, the need is great this year.

That’s why Local 4 is teaming up with THAW for the Gift of Warmth telethon Tuesday, November 30 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. All money raised will help people in our community who are struggling to keep the lights or heat on this winter. THAW says about 90 cents of every dollar we raise will go to a Michigan resident or family in need.

Latrell Johnson is a case manager at THAW who helps people in crisis. She uses the word painful to describe how people struggling to pay their bills feel. She encourages everyone to donate. “Donate, if you can just donate $1, $5, or $10, whatever you can sacrifice, you will make a huge impact in someone’s life,” Johnson said.

How to donate to THAW

The number to call between 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday is 1-888-579-4950. THAW staff and volunteers will work in a virtual phone bank, taking calls remotely to keep everyone safe.

You can also donate online: Donate Online - ThawFund.

THAW began in 1985, and since then has distributed over $250 million in assistance to more than 280,000 Michigan households. Anyone can seek help including the elderly, youth, unemployed, underemployed and disabled individuals. THAW says more than 70% of the households it assists have a child or senior in the home.

