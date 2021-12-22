Quiz: Test your Holiday Movie Knowledge!

The snow is falling, the temperature is dropping, and the hot cocoa is pouring! The Holidays are here and what better way to enjoy the season than by sitting by the fire and watching a movie with the family.

Take our Holiday Movie Quiz below to see if your knowledge of the classics makes you more of an elf or a Scrooge!

(Plus, keep scrolling for some fun movie facts!)

Charlie Brown almost missed out on Christmas:

In 1965, Charles Schulz was given a small budget of $76,000 to create the peanuts classic we know as, A Charlie Brown Christmas. However, the network was not impressed and was reluctant to air the special when it was finished. The executives at CBS made the right decision though. When the special aired it was watched by more than half of all households with a television; 15 million people.

The Polar Express was early for it’s time:

When The Polar Express was released in 2004, it was one of the first movie to feature motion capture; Live action scenes with animation. While the movie looked far from perfect, it was uncommon to create an entire animated film from the technique. Tom Hanks was the star of the holiday favorite, voicing not only the conductor but also the main characters’ dad, the hobo, and Santa Claus.

Ad

Rudolph the Red-Nosed classic:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer featured 7 original songs, all written for the special. Rudolph was the first movie in the 1960′s that sparked a flurry of other classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas, How the Grinch stole Christmas, and Frosty The Snowman. The puppet animation still sticks out as a testament to how old the special is. The original puppets actually went missing after production, and were rediscovered in 2006.

Home Alone 2: Freezing cold in New York:

While the original Home Alone became a box office record holder for years, the sequel holds favorite in the hearts of many holiday film enthusiasts. The movie featured real snow as a blizzard hit the set right before filming. The set ran into troubles though, as temperatures hit so low that cameras would often freeze. The Child star, Macauley Culkin was paid 4.5 million dollars for his part on the freezing cold New York set.

Ad

Can’t forget about Elf:

The 2003 film has become an all time favorite, with Will Ferrell’s over-the-top acting setting a hilarious new benchmark for holiday comedies. Elf took inspiration from Rudolph when it came to constructing the North Pole and Santa’s workshop. The costumes were also something that Director John Favreau wanted to use to represent the all time classic. Elf is a regular in theaters during the holiday season to this day.

Whichever film you and your family are watching this holiday season, we’re wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.