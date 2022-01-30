14º

Live stream: Sunday Mass from St. Aloysius Parish in Detroit

Streaming starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Sunday Mass from St. Aloysius in Detroit with Fr. Mario Amore.

The faithful can watch and participate in real time below.

The mass begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Watch live:

