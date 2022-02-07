Virtual event planned with author of new J Dilla book

DETROIT – The author of a new book on the life of iconic Detroit hip hop producer J Dilla will participate in a virtual event this week hosted at Detroit’s Source Booksellers.

Dan Charnas will sit down for a conversation on the new book “Dilla Time,” which chronicles the life and legacy of J Dilla, who is widely considered one of the best music producers in hip hop history.

The conversation will be hosted at Midtown’s Source Booksellers, and moderated by Detroit’s Jessica Care Moore. It’s planned for Thursday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free.

You can reserve your spot for the event here.

“Dilla Time” is a biography of J Dilla (James Yancey), but it is also a history of the Detroit where he grew up, a story of the evolution in music-making technologies over the past 40 + years that made Dilla’s sound possible.