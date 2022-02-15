Tate Myre’s father shares his heartache

Tate Myre — the 16-year-old, hailed as a hero, was fatally shot while attempting to disarm the shooter who opened fire at Oxford High School.

Now his father is speaking out to Local 4′s Sandra Ali.

Tate’s Father: “Tate was supposed to go to school and come home.”

Tate’s dad says Tate cared about everybody and was an awesome teammate, friend and brother.

Tate’s Father: “I’m angry at that day, and I’m angry at the school, ‘cause Tate’s not coming home. Never.”

Sandra Ali: “How do you move forward?”

You can watch Sandra Ali’s exclusive interview Wednesday on Local 4 News at 5 p.m.