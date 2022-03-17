49º

Community

Are these home maintenance musts on your to-do list?

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Donna Harper, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Home Maintenance, To Dos, Dishwasher, Microwave, Furnace, Gutters, Bathroom, Caulking

Furnace filters, bathroom caulking, gutters and more. If you’re a homeowner there are many things you’re supposed to be maintaining.

The problem is many people either don’t do it or don’t do it nearly enough. And one that surprised us is in your kitchen -- cleaning the filter inside your dishwasher.

“These are some very easy things you can do that many of you might not even know about,” said Local 4′s Nick Monacelli.

Nick has the home maintenance checklist that can save you time, money and keep your family safe. Because small things can turn into big expenses.

Watch Monday morning at 6:30 on Local 4 News Today and streaming on Local 4 Plus.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

email

Donna is a Creative Services producer.

email