53º

Community

Unraveling the genetic mysteries of COVID-19

Meet the researchers on the lookout for COVID’s next mutation

Brandon Crawford, Producer

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Sarah Mayberry, M.P.H., Senior Medical Producer

Tags: Dr. Frank McGeorge, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Variant, Mutation, Lab, Genetic Testing

Do you ever wonder how they know WHICH variant of COVID-19 is spreading and where? Well, if there IS a new strain of the Coronavirus spreading in Michigan, the State Lab in Lansing will likely be the first place to spot it.

Thursday at 5PM on Local 4 News, practicing E.R. doc, Dr. Frank McGeorge goes inside to meet the high-tech detectives using cutting-edge tools to genetically sequence SARS-COV-2 samples from around the state.

Find out what they say is the key to identifying the next variant strain of COVID-19, and see what they’re doing that’s so advanced, it feels like sorcery even to Dr. McGeorge!

Watch Thursday on Local 4 News at 5PM and streaming on Local 4+.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

email

email