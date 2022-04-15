47º

Exhausted and overwhelmed is becoming the new normal

Find out why it really shouldn’t and what you can do about it

Brandon Crawford, Producer

Sarah Mayberry, M.P.H., Senior Medical Producer

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

How many times as the phrase “new normal” been thrown around in the last 2 years? Unfortunately feeling run-down, stressed, and forgetful is become a new normal nobody wants.

Monday morning at 6:30 on Local 4 News Today, our Dr. Frank McGeorge talks with real people about the challenges they’re facing coping with increased stress, and gets self-help steps from the experts that ACTUALLY help you negate the physical and mental damage being done.

The best part is, these simple steps only take a few minutes a day!

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

