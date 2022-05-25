Movement 2022: All the parties happening outside of the festival

DETROIT – If you don’t have passes to one of Detroit’s biggest festivals, you’re in luck – there are plenty of parties around town to keep music lovers partying until sunrise (and beyond). From big names to local talent, you’ll find the right vibe for you at many of Detroit’s late night hot spots.

THURSDAY | May 26:

Detroit Beatdown Rehab Reunion: Delano Smith, Norm Talley, Mike ‘Agent X’ Clark – Spot Lite – 7 p.m.

FRIDAY | May 27:

Body & Soul: Francois K, Joe Clausell, Danny Krivit – Spot Lite – 8 p.m.

Desert Hearts, Marbs, Porky, Kevin Knapp – Magic Stick – 9 p.m.

Kaskade Redux – Fountain Ballroom (Masonic) – 9 p.m.

Meta Ta Physika Pre-Party: Antwon Faulkner aka Twonz, Centrific, Corbin Davis, Dustin Zahn, Function, Juana, Levon Vincent, Niki Kitz, Noncompliant, Z.I.P.P.O. – Leland City Club – 9 p.m.

A Big Ass Party – El Club – 11 p.m.

SATURDAY | May 28:

Underground & Black: The Motortown Revue: Stefan Ringer, Ash Lauryn, Kyle Hall, Deon Jamar, Lorenzo Dewberry, AK6405, The AM – Spot Lite – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

ACRAZE – Russell Industrial Center – 9pm

Maceo Plex, Nastia, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Soul Goodman – Fountain Ballroom (Masonic) – 10 p.m.

Tresor 313: Underground Resistance presents Wavejumpers, Anthony Shake Shakir, Claude Yang, Daniel Bell, Ectomorph, Batu, Boyz II Them, Whodat, Israel Vines – Tangent Gallery – 10 p.m.

Texture: Fred P, Lena Wilikens, Aurora Halal, Solar & Mozghan, Martyn, Nkisii, Sepehr, Priori – Marble Bar – 10 p.m.

Claude Vonstroke – Magic Stick – 11 p.m.

Detroit Love Official Afterparty : Al Ester, Carl Craig B2B, Seth Troxler, DJ Holographic, Recloose, Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, Waajeed – Spot Lite – 11 p.m.

House of EFUNK: Ash Lauryn B2B LADYMONIX, Aux 88, BEIGE, Byron, more – TV Lounge – 11 p.m.

Anfisa Letyago, Hiroko Yamamura, Will Clarke – Leland City Club – 11 p.m.

SUNDAY | May 29:

The Get Down – Spot Lite – 11pm – 7 a.m.

Detroit Make The World Go Round: Tanny Lakkis B2B Salar Ansari, Etta, Andra Ozburn B2B Bill Spencer, Rawaat, Shigeto Live Ensemble – Spot Lite – 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sampled 20 Year Anniversary: Riva Starr, Mark Farina B2B Mark Farina, Amp Fiddler ft. Dames Brown, Colette B2B DJ Heather, Rick Wilhite B2B Andres, Tall Black Guy, more – Marble Bar – 6 p.m.

Taraka Presents: Gordo, Gene Farris, Kenny Glasgow – Russell Industrial Center – 9pm

OBSERVE // SCENE: Insolate, Inigo Kennedy, Norbak, Kwartz, Cell Injection, Orphyx, more – Leland City Club – 9 p.m.

No Way Back: Adam Arthur, BMG, Carlos Souffront, Derek Plaslaiko, Erika, Patrick Russell – Tangent Gallery – 10 p.m.

OK Cool: Heidi, Chez Damier, Ardalan, Tim Sweeney, Delano Smith – TV Lounge – 10 p.m.

Drumcode x Movement – Fountain Ballroom (Masonic) – 11 p.m.

Inner City, Louie Vega, Michael Geiger, DJ Minx – Magic Stick – 11 p.m.

MONDAY | May 30:

Yes: Omar S, Danny Tenaglia, Tama Sumo & Lakuti, Marcellus Pittman, Dubtribe Sound System, H-Foundation, Analog Soul, Nitin, DJ Beige, Father Dukes, The Bernabela Project – Marble Bar – 7 a.m.

Lot Mass: Physical Therapy x Father of Two, livwutang, Gusto x Naeem, Davis Galvin x Ali Berger – Tangent Gallery – 12 p.m.

Yoruba Records Presents: Osunlade, Nadirah Shakoor, Coflo, Djinji, Santos, Mr. Flip, Kyri R2, Lucumipeople, Bradford James, Malik Alston – Spot Lite – 12 p.m.

Movement Detroit Official Closing Party: Stacey Puellen B2B Loco Dice, Ellen Allien, Overmono, Clark Wagner – TV Lounge – 10 p.m.

Anthology Detroit 2022: DVS1, Oscar Mulero, Answer Code Request, Sara Landry, Phase Fatale – Leland City Club – 10 p.m.

The Bunker: Forest Drive West x Patrick Russell, Batu x CCL, Mike Servito x Derek Plaslaiko x Craig Gonzales – Tangent Gallery - 10 p.m.

Chris Lake, Mochakk, Miane – The Majestic – 10 p.m.

Shiba San, Gettoblaster, Nautik – Magic Stick – 10 p.m.

DJ Minx & Friends: DJ Tennis, Eli Soul Clap, Justin Martin, Kyle Hall, Octo Octa, Rimarkable – Spot Lite – 11 p.m.