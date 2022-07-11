Fine Art at the Village Art Fair returns to Rochester Hills for the 18th year

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The annual Fine Art at the Village Art Fair is returning for the 18th year.

Attendees can roam the fair and experience art curated by the Village Fine Art Gallery owners on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and July 31 from 12 to 6 p.m. According to a press release, about 72 artists will be featured and have their artwork displayed. From ceramics, wood, jewelry and sculptures - art lovers can experience it all.

Along with art, Barnes & Noble off of North Adams Road is hosting a coloring contest for those ages five and up. The coloring contest entries must be turned into Barnes & Noble by July 23. The colorings will be displayed at the bookstore, and an art panel will judge them on July 29. The bookstore will also host story-time events for children during the art fair.

On top of the coloring contest at Barnes & Noble, event organizers of the event will be hiding plastic eggs around the art fair that will contain $1, $25 and $100 coupons that can be used at participating artists’ booths.

“Combined with the variety of shops and restaurants The Village of Rochester Hills has to offer, we believe the beautiful and relaxed atmosphere at The Village is the perfect setting to view artwork of this caliber and to meet artists from all over the country,” stated Executive Director of the Fine Art at the Village Art Fair Donna Beaubien. “We encourage our guests to express themselves, even the youngest ones and that’s why we have something for everyone here.”