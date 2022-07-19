Take your furry friends to a free movie in Downtown Detroit

You and your pups can enjoy the movie “Secret Life of Pets” at Grand Circus Park.

Michigan Humane Society and the Downtown Detroit Partnership are presenting the screening on Tuesday night. It is a free event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and dog leases for the pups that’ll be watching the movie.

Those attending the event can donate a dog or cat toy that’ll go to the Michigan Humane’s Christmas in July fundraiser. There will also be pet-friendly vendors with dog swag owners can browse.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

