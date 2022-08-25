DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.

Michigan Made Festival (Canterbury Village), Friday to Sunday: Discover something new made by entrepreneurs from the Great Lake State. You’ll find everything from crafts, food, drinks, art, clothing and more from over 60 vendors who all hail from Michigan. Enjoy live music, magic shows, a monster truck car smash show, bounce houses and more. The festival is open 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 online and $8 at the door. Children under 5 are free. Full list of vendors and tickets here.

Lincoln Park Days (Lincoln Park Community Center), Friday to Sunday: This year marks the 100th anniversary of the festival bringing together the downriver community for a weekend of fun. Enjoy carnival rides, food trucks, a beer tent and plenty of live entertainment. There will also be a petting zoo, exotic animal displays, pony rides, and pig shows. Headliners include Wisteria, Fifty Amp Fuse and Wreking Crue. The festival Admission is free, ride wristbands are $30. More info here.

Back to School Party (All Things Marketplace), Friday to Sunday: Get back-to-school ready with an action-packed weekend in Corktown. On Friday, celebrate National Dog Day with rescues available to meet and adopt from 3 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, bring the family for a coloring event with Naturally ILLustrated from 4 to 7 p.m. All Things Marketplace will open its doors on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. to distribute 200 “Cool Kids Look Like Me” book bags filled with donated school supplies where kids and can learn about anti-bullying and learn how to handle classroom situations. All events are free. More info here.

Hazel Park Art Fair (Green Acres Park), Saturday & Sunday: After a record turnout last year, the Hazel Park Art Fair is returning for its tenth year bringing almost 100 artists and vendors together for a free, family-friendly weekend of local talent. Along with the visual art, enjoy live music, high flying aerial artists and artisan food vendors. A craft beer tent will also feature local brews with proceeds going to charity. More info here.

Cider Dayze Festival (Blake’s Orchard), Saturday & Sunday: Get an early start to cider season at the seventh annual Cider Dayze Festival. Tickets include 9 samples from over 50 craft breweries, cideries and wineries, as well as a commemorative tasting glass. In between sips, enjoy live music, a beer stein holding competition, a silent disco, games and more.

DON Weekend Block Party (Diehl Club), Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Celebrate Detroit families, entrepreneurs and communities with a Detroit’s On Now block party hosted by Big Sean and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. You’ll find carnival games, a celebrity kickball tournament, arts and crafts for kids, derby races, inflatables and entertainment from the Detroit Pistons cheer team. There will also be a handful of free community services available for the whole family. All events are free but the DON talks and yoga require preregistration. Attendance will be capped. Schedule and registration here.

Southwest Fest (Senate Theater), Saturday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Over 40 artists will take on the Senate Theater stage for a free music festival showcasing the best of Southwest Detroit’s sound. Headliners include Bocafloja, Siena Liggins, Gabriel Duran, Forever Golden and much more. Outside the theater will be a marketplace featuring 70 local artists, crafters, organizations and food vendors. SWFest is open to all ages. More info and lineup here.

Clawson Fest (Downtown Clawson), Saturday 3 to 9 p.m.: Experience the best of the Clawson community all in one spot at the second annual festival. Grab a bite from local favorite hot spots like Whiskey Taco Foxtrot and Pumachug at the craft food corner. Shop from dozens of vendors and rock out to The Bob Mervak Trio, Strange Heart and Oak City Roots. Clawson Fest is free for the whole family. Map and more info here.

Etana & Skip Marley (Beacon Park), Saturday 6 p.m.: Celebrate the end of the summer with a free concert at Beacon Park. Grammy-nominated Etana will bring her Jamaican reggae fusion to the main stage before headliner Skip Marley, grandson of the legendary Bob Marley. The party kicks off at 6 p.m. with the final Night Market of the season. Enjoy one last round of supporting local small businesses before the concert. More info here.

