ACCESS serves 4,000 students in annual back-to-school event in Dearborn

A Dearborn-based nonprofit served more than 4,000 local students in its annual back-to-school event last week.

ACCESS, the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the United States, hosted its annual back to school fair last Friday, and the turnout was huge.

More than 4,000 students and their families picked up free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more to get ready for the upcoming school year. The event also included many fun activities for the kids, including science experiments with Kid Chemist, fitness workouts, raffles, free bike giveaways and more.

The fair was also about health. Attendees were able to catch up on their health and wellness check-ups at the ACCESS mobile clinic, while some received free eye exams and learned tips for good oral hygiene from specialists at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry.

It was the sixth year of the event, which is hosted at an ACCESS location in Dearborn. ACCESS is celebrating its 50th year as a nonprofit.

