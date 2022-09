You have an opportunity to taste Indian culinary delights and be entertained by talents representing the very diverse and rich cultures of India while shopping its rich colorful and authentic fashions too. Please

LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri.

On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment.

The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There is free parking and admission.

Navaratri is observed in honor of Mother Goddess Durga. Typically the holiday is celebrated for nine days.

