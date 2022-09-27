Celebrate fall in Detroit at this year’s Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally

Back by popular demand, The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut this weekend.

The 50+ food trucks will span a mile long, including the Drunken Rooster— a taco truck with a Mediterranean twist.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the event that will feature entertainment and family-friendly activities.

“75 bands any type of cuisine you can think of,” President of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Mark Wallace said. “If you’ve got kids that are bored on Saturday or Sunday this weekend, you gotta bring them down here.”

Kid activities will include a petting zoo, face painting, a costume contest, pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating and more.

“Michigan is amazing in the fall and a lot of the kids in Detroit aren’t going out to the cider mill so we’re bringing the cider and donuts down here to the riverfront,” said Wallace. “It’s one of those special moments and it’s one of those things that makes it a great place to live.”

It’s also a chance to check out the ever-evolving area.

“We’re really excited that we have three major construction projects going on,” Wallace said.

One of the biggest undertakings broke ground earlier this year. The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr Centennial Park will add 22 acres of green space on the west side of the Riverfront. It’s set to open in 2024.

“22 acres is enormous,” Wallace said. “It’s sort of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something to that scale in the city of Detroit.”

Admission to this weekend’s Harvest Fest is $5. Kids under the age of 3 or adults 65 and older get in for free.