Detroit Lions, Gleaners Community Food Bank team up for can drive ahead of Sunday’s game

On Sunday, football fans attending the Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins game can bring any canned food item, which will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

DETROIT – You can support a good cause ahead of Sunday football by bringing a canned item to Ford Field.

On Sunday, football fans attending the Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins game can bring any canned food item, which will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

The can food drive will take place 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Gate G.

Any person that brings a canned item will be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming Lions home game.

Donating is not limited to just football game attendees. Anyone can contribute canned goods as the drive will take place outside the stadium.

Watch the story above to learn more, or click here.