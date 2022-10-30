45º

WEATHER ALERT

Community

Detroit Lions, Gleaners Community Food Bank team up for can drive ahead of Sunday’s game

Food Drive to take place Oct. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Gleaners, Detroit Lions, Ford Field, Food Drive, Local, Detroit, Metro Detroit
On Sunday, football fans attending the Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins game can bring any canned food item, which will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

DETROIT – You can support a good cause ahead of Sunday football by bringing a canned item to Ford Field.

On Sunday, football fans attending the Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins game can bring any canned food item, which will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

The can food drive will take place 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Gate G.

Any person that brings a canned item will be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming Lions home game.

Donating is not limited to just football game attendees. Anyone can contribute canned goods as the drive will take place outside the stadium.

Watch the story above to learn more, or click here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter