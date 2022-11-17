DETROIT – From Christmas trees to festive lights, you’ll feel the holiday spirit around every corner of Metro Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Hamilton (Fisher Theatre), through December 4: One of Broadway’s toughest tickets to get is back in Detroit. The groundbreaking Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda will play an extended three-week engagement at the Fisher. Hamilton plays Tuesday through Sundays with matinees on the weekend. Tickets start at $69, limited availability. Schedule and tickets here.

“New Jack City” Live (Music Hall), through Sunday: Relive the 1991 hit action movie with original cast member Allen Payne reprising his role in this new live theatrical production. He’ll be joined by Big Daddy Kane, Treach from Naughty by Nature and Flex Alexander. Schedule and tickets here.

Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Thursday & Friday: Start your holiday shopping with something unique for everyone on your Christmas list. The 7th annual juried art fair features 60 local artists highlighting everything from paintings, glass, jewelry, photography and more. While browsing through the art, enjoy live entertainment, as well as food and drink vendors. Attendees can even create their own succulent pots filled with their choice of succulents for free while supplies last. The fair is free to attend. See participating artists here.

19th Annual Detroit Tree Lighting (Campus Martius), Friday 5 p.m. to midnight: Christmas in Detroit officially kicks off when the switch is flipped on the giant Michigan-grown Norway spruce that hovers above the park’s fountain. This year’s star-studded line-up includes Glee star Darren Criss, The Voice’s Zania Alake, Olympian Mariah Bell, Julianne Ankley and more. The lighting is free for all to attend. More info here.

Light Up Beacon Park, Friday 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Beacon Park is also bringing the holiday joy to Downtown Detroit with its own celebration featuring holiday dancers, live reindeer and even a live stream of Campus Martius’ tree lighting. Don’t miss the holiday lighting spectacular, Santa visits and the heated winter lodge. For those who want the full downtown experience, free shuttles will bring guests back and forth to Campus Martius. More info here.

Light the Village (Village of Rochester Hills), Friday 6 p.m.: The outdoor shopping district glows for the holidays with over 350,000 bright lights. Family-friendly entertainment will bring the spirit alive as well as a visit from the man in red, himself! There will be plenty of special photo opportunities, face painting, arts and crafts and more. End the night with a festive firework display. More info here.

Magic of Lights (Pine Knob), opening Friday: The dazzling drive-through experience returns to Pine Knob and is even brighter than before. Millions of lights, projections and LED technology will bring classic holiday scenes to life. New this year are the Prehistoric Christmas, 32-foot waving Barbie and the Mega Trees. Timed tickets start at $20. Prices are per vehicle. Reserve tickets here.

Jurassic World Live Tour (Little Caesars Arena), Friday to Sunday: Immerse yourself in the world of the Jurassic World trilogy with an experience that brings the prehistoric monsters to life. Two dozen life-sized dinosaur animatronics and puppets run, roar and reign. Set in Isla Nubar, the production combines projections and scenery with the classic score of the film. Tickets start at $20. Get tickets here.

Sci-Fi Spectacular (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Friday to Sunday: Buckle up and soar to galaxies far, far away right here in the D. Hear the most iconic music, theme songs, and scores from films like Star Wars, Star Trek, E.T. and more played live by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Get tickets here.

Blake’s Holiday Extravaganza (Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill), Saturday & Sunday: The spirit of the season begins at Blake’s with a special tree lighting. From the joyful sounds of carolers to reindeer visits and horse-drawn carriage rides, feel the magic of the holidays at this free family-friendly celebration. A 2,000 square-foot outdoor skating rink, Santa meet-and-greet, and u-cut/pre-cut Christmas trees are also available for an extra charge. Reserve here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.