DETROIT – ‘Twas the final weekend before Christmas and all through the streets, was festive fun and holiday treats

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Six Letters by Van Gogh (Detroit Institute of Arts), Friday 7 p.m.: You’ve seen his art at the DIA and around the world, now learn about the man behind the brush with dramatic readings of several letters sent to Van Gogh’s family and friends. The letters will come to life by actors from Shakespeare in Detroit. The presentation is free with general admission to the DIA. More info and DIA reservations here.

Taylor Winterfest Stroll (Heritage Park), Friday to Sunday: Grab the scarves and the family for a cozy winter walk. Along the way, you’ll find festive characters like The Grinch and Elsa, ice carvings, circus performers and holiday décor displays. Families can also take a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Tickets for Taylor residents start at $5 and $6 for non-residents. Schedule and tickets here.

Season of Giving Toy Drive (The Rink at Royal Oak), Friday to Sunday: Join Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers and help make a difference this holiday season by donating new, unwrapped toys to support the Bottomless Toy Chest, a non-profit organization donating thousands of toys to children’s hospitals across the state. Donators will receive a coupon for hot chocolate and a marshmallow roasting kit. More info here.

Home for the Holidays (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Friday to Sunday: Join the DSO for a Detroit tradition filled with the sounds of the holidays. Conducted by Michelle Merrill, the two-hour showcase will take audiences on a nostalgic symphonic ride and, if you’re on the nice list, might even get to see the big guy himself. Multiple showtimes per day. Tickets start at $19. Schedule and tickets here.

­'Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil (Fox Theatre), through December 26: It’s an exhilarating twist to the Christmas classic reimagined the way only Cirque du Soleil can. World-class acrobatics, dazzling special effects and familiar characters transport audiences into a winter wonderland. Hop along the visually stunning spectacle for the whole family. Tickets start at $34.50. Showtimes and tickets here.

Straight No Chaser (Masonic Temple Theatre), Saturday 7 p.m.: The acapella sensation is hitting the road with their 25th anniversary tour. After going viral 14 years ago with their cover of ‘The 12 Days of Christmas,’ the group has earned success with their music and parodies including their latest holiday spin on the song “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes. Don’t miss their harmonies and humor live. Get tickets here.

Motown Nutcracker (Music Hall), Saturday 7 p.m.: A soulful twist of the holiday tradition featuring the music of Motown and Aretha Franklin. Taking place in the 1960s, the show tells the story of a young girl named Diana who goes on a whimsical adventure with the Supreme Soul Fairy and the Cavalier Soul Prince. The Motown Nutcracker is produced by Legacy Dance Studio in collaboration with Dance Motion Xplosion Dance Studio and includes a cast of local dance students. Tickets start at $15. Get tickets here.

Holiday Markets (Eastern Market), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Check off your list with unique gifts from local businesses. Find everything you need for the holidays in Shed 3 and beyond including Michigan-made clothing, art, jewelry and more. Just outside the shed, you’ll find poinsettias, trees and wreaths. The market is free to attend. More info here.

Menorah in the D (Campus Martius), Sunday 5 p.m.: Gather around for the 12th annual Hanukkah celebration. A special lighting ceremony will be held at the one-of-a-kind steel and glass Menorah with community leaders and lamplighters. Enjoy street performers, face painting, balloon sculpting, marshmallow roasting and giveaways. The family-friendly celebration is free and open to the public. More info here.

Magic of Lights (Pine Knob Music Theatre), through December 31: Drive through dazzling displays of light and color in the comfort of your own car. Thousands of bright lights will surround riders through famous holiday stories that are brought to life by the latest in LED and projection technology. Tickets start at $25 per vehicle. Reserve time slots here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.