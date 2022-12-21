Local 4 partners with Project Roadblock to help prevent drunken driving

Project Roadblock: Local 4 is working to help prevent crashes involving impaired drivers.

This holiday season, WDIV-Local 4 is once again joining forces with law enforcement and other TV stations nationwide, to discourage drunken driving.

It’s a significant traffic safety issue, with nearly half of the total fatal crashes involving alcohol and drugs, according to the Michigan Department of State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.

Every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 45 minutes.

The campaign is called Project Roadblock. Now in its 19th year, its aim is to show how simple it can be to get home safely this time of year.

If you feel you need help during the holidays, AAA provides free transportation for members and non-members.

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO. Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, December 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, January 2.

With your help, from December 26 to 31, the road to safety continues.

RELATED INFORMATION: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving