Detroit Harbor Light community kitchen reopens after renovations

DETROIT – The Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread program provide about 1.3 million meals per year to the people of Detroit.

That number is only growing due to inflation and rising grocery prices. They are working to produce even more meals for those in need through a much-needed kitchen renovation.

The Salvation Army Detroit Harbor Light community kitchen closed its doors about nine months ago.

Volunteers were able to continue providing meals for those in need at a Southfield location, but in the meantime, the kitchen was getting a complete renovation.

The Salvation Army officially opened the community kitchen in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood.

“Our old kitchen was small. We had volunteers shoulder-to-shoulder in a very tight, confined space,” Lt. Colonel John Turner said.

Because of the renovations, the space is fully equipped to prepare thousands of meals every day for people in Detroit.

Jamie Winkler is the Executive Director of the Great Lakes Harbor Light System. Winkler said around 3,500 meals are prepared every day in the kitchen. The meals go out on the Bed and Bread trucks, which make stops through different neighborhoods.

The new kitchen also features improved equipment, like a high-tech potato peeler. The peeler means they can produce mass quantities of peeled potatoes very quickly. Turner said the new equipment gives chefs more opportunities to provide warm, nutritious meals.

In addition to serving more people through the kitchen, the Salvation Army hopes it will attract more volunteers. The kitchen can provide space for any team or company to come in, prepare meals and give back to the people of Detroit.

If you’d like to inquire about volunteer opportunities you can call 313-556-5555. Click here to learn more about the program.