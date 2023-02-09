DETROIT – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, fall in love with these events coming to Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience (Lighthouse ArtSpace), now open: It’s the opening weekend of the latest experience from the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Step into your favorite Disney animated films with 360 degrees of interactive projections from The Little Mermaid to Encanto. Learn all about how traditional hand drawn animation is made at the Animator’s Workshop where guests are invited to draw their own Disney characters. Tickets start at $27.99. Get tickets here.

Detroit Shrine Circus (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Our hometown three-ring circus is back for this weekend only. One of the longest-running circuses in the world, the Shrine Circus has performed annually for over 100 years and continues to entertain audiences with their high-flying stunts and crazy clowns. Tickets start at $25. Schedule and tickets here.

Frank & The Great Ladies of Song (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Friday to Sunday: Come fly away with the DSO in a special celebration of Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits. Award-winning vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare brings the “Broadway brass and old-school class” with Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducting. Hear Sinatra’s all-time favorites like “My Way” and “New York, New York.” Tickets start at $26. Get tickets here.

Dinosaur Adventure (Huntington Place), Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Step into the Jurassic era where dinosaurs roamed. This larger-than-life exhibit brings these giants to life with realistic movements and roars. This family-friendly adventure is filled with activities including fossil crafting, obstacle courses, dinosaur riding, and Jurassic jeeps. Tickets are $35 for children and $25 for adults. More information and tickets here.

Ice Carving Festival (County Farm Park), Saturday 1 to 4 p.m.: The annual winter festival returns to Ann Arbor. Watch and learn as professional carvers create works of art from giant blocks of ice. There will be free hot chocolate, a scavenger hunt, warming stations, photo opportunities and more. More info here.

Red Bull Heavy Metal (Hart Plaza), Saturday 1 to 5:30 p.m.: Hart Plaza becomes the slickest spot for adventurous snowboarders. The one-day street snowboard contest comes to Downtown Detroit utilizing the Plaza’s unique concrete layout. Over 40 of the world’s best snowboarders gather for extreme no-holds-barred boarding. Find Red Bull Snowboarding’s newest addition Grace Warner riding down her home turf. Free for spectators. More info here.

Duel in the D (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 8 p.m.: Who will win this year’s prized Iron D trophy? This marks the 342nd battle between the Michigan Wolverines against the Michigan State Spartans men’s ice hockey teams. The Wolverines have won the last five Duels at LCA, will the Spartans take overt this year? Tickets start at $25. Get tickets here.

Fantasia with special guest Joe (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: One of American Idol’s most accomplished winners, the Grammy Award-winner is back in Motown. She’ll be joined by “I Wanna Know” R&B crooner Joe. The two collaborated on a 2013 single and will join forces again for a very special evening of music. Get tickets here.

Beetlejuice (Detroit Opera House), through Sunday: It’s showtime! It’s your last chance to catch the ghost with the most. Based on the 1988 film from Tim Burton, the Broadway hit takes audiences to the Netherworld with familiar faces and even the famous “Day-O” scene. The musical is filled with hilarious music, surprising special effects and even some magic. The cast includes two University of Michigan grads. Showtimes and tickets here.

Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem (Henry Ford Museum), opening Sunday: Ruh-roh! Can you solve the mystery with your favorite Mystery Inc. gang? Join Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne in an interactive and immersive exhibit with adventure around every corner. Enter several themed rooms to unlock clues and solve puzzles. Suitable for children of all ages. Included in museum admission. More info here.

