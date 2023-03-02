DETROIT – Rock out at the Corktown Music Festival, sample spirits at the Detroit Whisky Festival and solve mysteries with PAW Patrol.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Astronomicon 6 (Burton Manor), Friday to Sunday: Pop culture enthusiasts from all over Michigan gather for a star-studded convention. This year’s line-up includes a special reunion of Clerks III including Jay and Silent Bob: Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. My Name is Earl’s Jason Lee, SNL alum Jon Lovitz and more will also be making appearances. Come dressed in your best and enter the cosplay contest for cash prizes or battle it out for the best tattoo contest. Tickets start at $30. Tickets and more info here.

Corktown Music Festival, Friday & Saturday: Rock out with the best musicians around town. Over 75 bands will take the stage at Lager House, Nancy Whiskey, Gaelic League, 2000 Brooklyn and Batch Brewery. Catch acts like Livernois, Midnight Proof, One Ton Trolley, 1magine and so much more. Proceeds benefit 4 Paws 1 Heart. $20 all-access weekend wristband available at each of the venues (cash only). More info here.

Jesus Christ Superstar (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: The 50th anniversary tour of the award-winning production by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber makes its glorious return to Detroit. Featuring the beloved songs “Everything’s Alright,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Superstar,” experience the reimagined Broadway classic on stage. Showtimes and tickets here.

Michigan Golf Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Sunday: Swing on over to Novi for your one-stop-shop for all your golfing needs. Hundreds of exhibitors, retailers, resorts and travel destinations will be available to get you ready for the season. Tee up the best rates and discounts for the best deals of the year. Admission is $12 and free for children 12 and under. More info here.

PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite (Fox Theatre), Friday to Sunday: Unleash your inner hero with the pups of PAW Patrol in an all-new interactive live stage show. Audiences will help solve puzzles on an adventure around the world to help rescue Robo Dog and get back to Adventure Bay. Dance and sing along with your favorite furry friends to become the top hero. Tickets start at $40. Showtimes and tickets here.

Detroit Whisky Festival (Eastern Market Shed 5), Friday 6 to 10 p.m.: Sip on the finest local and international whiskeys, bourbons and ryes on a strolling tour inside a Detroit landmark. Learn all about the spirit while you interact with representatives from favorite brands. Tickets include 10 samples. 21 and over only. Admission starts at $65. Get tickets here.

Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 8 p.m.: Wild ‘N Out’s Rip Michaels is bringing along his celebrity friends for a night of smooth sounds and laugh out loud comedy. Superstars Trey Songz, Mario, Jacquees, Monica and August Alsina are joined by comedians Emmanuel Hudson, Conceited, Zoie Fenty aka GotDamnZo and more. Lineup subject to change. Tickets start at $65. Get tickets here.

Xerxes (Detroit Opera), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: George Fideric Handel’s Xerxes 1738 masterpiece makes its Detroit Opera debut. Starring American countertenor Key’mon W. Murrah as the titular king, Xerxes explores love and the limits of power. Xerxes has a run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes, sung in Italian with English titles. Tickets start at $29. Additional shows March 10 and 12. Showtimes and tickets here.

The Ugly Duckling (Music Hall), Sunday 3 p.m.: America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Lightwire Theater is delighting audiences around the country with its modern take on the beloved fairy tale. Using cleverly designed electroluminescent wire, the story comes to life with cutting-edge technology, puppetry and dance. See The Ugly Duckling in a whole new light. Tickets start at $15. Get tickets here.

The Rink at Campus Martius, through Sunday: It’s your last chance to take a spin on the downtown ice rink. Skate away one more time in the heart of the city. In support of the Spartan community, all current Michigan State University students can skate for free with valid student ID now through Sunday. More info here.

