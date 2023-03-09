DETROIT – The luck of the Irish comes to Detroit early with family-friendly events and traditions returning this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Broadway Legends (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Friday to Sunday: You don’t have to fly to New York to hear the songs of Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Weber or Rodgers and Hammerstein. Enjoy the sounds of some of the biggest shows on Broadway right in Detroit with the talented DSO led by Broadway conductor Andy Einhorn and with vocals by actors Andrea Ross and Jim Hogan. Tickets start at $19. Get tickets here.

Novi Boat Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: It’s never too early to think about summer. Cruise on over to Novi and check out the latest and greatest boat models; try out a boating, fishing or surf simulator; take home giveaways; and kids can hang out at the crafting corner. Admission is $12 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Show schedule and tickets here.

Broadway in Detroit Subscription Test Drive (Fisher Theatre), Friday 4 to 7 p.m.: Want to know what it’s like to have the hottest ticket in town? Head on over to the Fisher Theatre to learn all about the upcoming theater season and test drive the seats to find your perfect view. Enjoy live entertainment, free snacks and beverages, get a tour of the Fisher and Ambassador Lounges and sip on half-price drinks for Happy Hour. Broadway in Detroit staff will be on-site to answer any questions. Learn more here.

Leprechaun Days (Canterbury Village), Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Can you find the pot of gold? Leprechauns have hidden coins all over Canterbury Village. Find them all and exchange for prizes and candy. Take pictures with the lucky Leprechauns in the Leprechaun Barn, meet furry friends at the petting zoo, and cozy up at the fire pits where families can relax and make s’mores. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door. Children 2 and under are free. More info and tickets here.

KEM & Ledisi wsg Musiq Soulchild (Fox Theatre), Saturday & Sunday: Detroit’s very own Grammy-nominated KEM will be joining forces with powerhouse vocalist Ledisi for the “Soul II Soul” tour. KEM just recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with Motown Records with the release of his live album recorded from his shows at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit. The two headliners will be supported by special guest Musiq Soulchild. Due to popular demand, a second show was added on Sunday. Get tickets here.

St. Patty’s in the Park (Blossom Heath Park), Saturday 12 to 9 p.m.: Follow the leprechaun over to St. Clair Shores for a family friendly festival filled with the luck of the Irish. Enjoy the traditional sounds of pipes and drums, try gourmet treats at the food trucks, and sip on some stouts in the beer area. Admission is free. More info here.

Sarah Silverman (The Fillmore), Saturday 7 p.m.: SNL-alum and Wreck-it Ralph star Sarah Silverman is hitting the road with her “Grow Some Lips” tour. The comedian just finished her week-long stint as guest host on The Daily Show and will wrap up her tour soon after her Detroit stop with a final show in New York. Tickets start at $45. Get tickets here.

Star Trek II wsg William Shatner (Redford Theatre), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: Beam up for a special screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan with the one-and-only William Shatner. Go behind-the-scenes as Shatner shares his stories of life as Captain Kirk and answers fan questions. VIP tickets with a photo-op with Shatner are also available. Tickets start at $39.75. Get tickets here.

Monster Jam (Ford Field), Saturday and Sunday: Colossal trucks fly high and roar as Monster Jam transforms Ford Field into a massive dirt track where world-class athletes compete head-to-head riding 12,000-pound machines. Catch fan-favorite monster trucks like El Toro Loco, Megalodon and Grave Digger perform stunts, tricks and back flips. Upgrade your ticket with a Pit Party pass to get an up close look at the trucks, meet drivers and pit crews and take pictures. Tickets start at $20. Get tickets here.

Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Corktown), Sunday 1 p.m.: Don the green and the shamrocks for Corktown’s annual tradition, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. The parade kicks off at Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue and runs down Michigan until Fourteenth Street. Don’t miss the marching and pipe and drum bands, color guard units, floats, clowns and more throughout the two-hour parade. More info and parade route here.

