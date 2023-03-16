DETROIT – Supercross revs into Ford Field and St. Patrick’s Day takes over Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The Book of Mormon (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: One of Broadway’s biggest hits is back in Detroit for one week only. The hilarious, and crude, musical written by the creators of South Park and Frozen continues to smash box office records in New York. This production’s cast stars Detroit-native and Wayne State Graduate Dewight Braxton Jr. Limited tickets available. Showtimes and tickets here.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Detroit Opera House), Friday to Sunday: The legacy of one of America’s most celebrated modern dance choreographers lives on. Celebrate the African American cultural experience through beautiful movement showcasing the human body’s strength. Experience the artistry that 25 million from around the world have loved. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and matinee on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Get tickets here.

48th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party (Old Shillelagh), Friday 7 a.m.: What better place to get your jig on than at Detroit’s favorite Irish pub? The Greektown establishment is hosting its massive party that starts bright and early. Three floors of mischief will feature live music, DJs, drink deals and a special menu including shepherd’s pie and fish & chips. More info here.

Detroit Shamrock Festival (Music Hall Amphitheater), Friday 9 a.m.: Get shamROCKED at the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in Downtown Detroit. Celebrate inside the giant green heated tent filled with Irish beer and whiskey. Over a dozen DJs and acts will be performing live with food trucks, vendors and more. General admission starts at $30. 21 and over only. Get tickets here.

St. Patty’s Day at Valade (Valade Park), Friday 4 to 9 p.m.: Feeling lucky? Head on over to the Riverfront for a gathering of all things green. Enjoy food specials from Smokey G’s Smokehouse, green beer and Leprechaun Punch drink specials, and music from DJ Shaebutta. Info here.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Music Hall), Saturday 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Relive the magic of Simon & Garfunkel’s story and music through a concert-style performance about the two boys from Queens who became a worldwide musical sensation. From ‘Mrs. Robinson’ to ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ their long collection of hits will take you back. Get tickets here.

Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show (Huntington Place), Saturday & Sunday: Mark your calendars, spring has sprung when the Detroit Spring Home & Garden show returns to the convention center. Get inspired to start your next home project with hundreds of exhibitors ready to answer all of your home improvement questions. HGTV’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas will be making appearances. Opens at 10 a.m. each day. Admission is free. More info here.

Detroit Youth Choir Live at Orchestra Hall, Sunday 5 p.m.: The DYC is making their Orchestra Hall debut for a special spring fundraiser. The AGT superstars will be joined by Tony Award-winning Broadway star LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on this Island). The jam-packed show will feature the group’s biggest hits along with the songs they’ve performed on the reality competition. Get tickets here.

AMA Supercross Championship (Ford Field), Sunday 6:30 p.m.: It’s the 50th racing season of Supercross and the racers are getting ready to hit the dirt with some of the world’s most challenging tracks that will test the athletes both physically and mentally. Don’t miss Supercross champions Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson competing for another title. Get tickets here.

Choco Town (Oakland Mall), opening weekend: Bite into Detroit’s newest (and sweetest) immersive experience. Indulge on a journey of all five senses into Choco Town, a scrumptious place filled with delicious photo opportunities and chocolate samples around every corner. Meet the town’s locals and learn how chocolate is made. Tickets start at $18, save money with family bundles. Book timed reservations here.

