DETROIT – The Michigan Panthers bring USFL back to Ford Field and your chance to be the next ‘Go 4 It’ singer.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

ANNIE (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: It’s always a brighter tomorrow when Annie is around. The timeless Broadway musical returns to the Fisher with all of the classic songs like “Maybe” and “Hard Knock Life.” Don’t miss the beloved show that generations of families have watched in this new touring production. ANNIE runs two 2 hours and 40 minutes with intermission. Tickets start at $35. Showtimes and tickets here.

Go 4 It Auditions, Friday & Saturday: Do you have what it takes to be the next singer of the iconic song? Local 4 is looking for the next singing superstar. Finalists will get to perform live at the Ford Fireworks broadcast in June and $2,000. Friday auditions will be at Laurel Park Place on Friday 3 to 7 p.m. and at Somerset Collection North Grand Court on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come on by, what you got to show if you don’t try? Audition information here.

Blooming in Color Opening Reception (Umoja Fine Arts Gallery), Friday & Saturday: Explore Umoja Fine Arts’ newest spring exhibition that celebrates African American art. Featuring the work of two internationally acclaimed artists and two distinguished Black artists from Detroit, Blooming in Color has been thoughtfully curated by the Gallery’s CEO Ian Grant. Register here.

Frühlingsfest (Eastern Market Brewing), Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Celebrate the German way with the return of Frühlingsfest. Welcome in the spring with beer stein specials, German food and music from Enzian Aus Detroit. Test your strength at the stein hoisting competition. More info here.

Sneakercon (Huntington Place), Saturday 12 to 7 p.m.: Looking for the latest kicks? Head on over to the premiere sneaker event in the country back for one day only. Snag hard-to-find collectibles or trade some of your own. A wide variety of sneakers and streetwear will be available for purchase from over 300 vendors. eBay authenticity experts will be onsite for authentication. Admission is $30. Get info here.

Arab American Heritage Month (Fairlane Town Center), Saturday 4 to 7 p.m.: Head to the South Court for its annual community celebration. Enjoy live performances from the Njoom El Layl Dabke Troupe as well as a fashion show. Students of Wayne State University will showcase presentations about the history and traditions of Arab Americans. Qawah House will be serving authentic Arab coffee and there will be goodie bags and raffle tickets giveaways. The event is free and open to the public. More info here.

Detroit Historical Society 100th Anniversary (Detroit Historical Museum), Saturday 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Go on a journey through the decades to celebrate Detroit Historical Society’s centennial year. This special celebration will welcome four local legends including George Blaha, Ken Daniels, Amyre Makupson and Ben Wallace. 21 and over only. More info and tickets here.

Royal Comedy Tour (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: Don’t miss this star-studded lineup of world class comedians live at the Fox. You can catch Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Special K and more for an evening of laugh out loud comedy. Tickets start at $59. Get tickets here.

Urban Arts & Eatery Expo (Easter Market Shed 5), Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Discover Detroit’s hidden gems at the festival that highlights community arts and food, back for its fifth year. Get samples from dozens of vendors selling food, drinks and art. There will be live poetry and music to enjoy all afternoon. Admission is $5. More info here.

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals (Ford Field), Sunday 4 p.m.: The Michigan Panthers are kicking off their USFL home season playing the New Jersey Generals. The Philadelphia Stars, who are also using Ford Field as their home turf, will also be playing, taking on the Pittsburgh Maulers at noon. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.