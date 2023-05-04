DETROIT – It’s a fiesta in Metro Detroit with Cinco de Mayo celebrations all weekend long.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Lucha Detroit (Garden Theater), Friday 6:30 p.m.: The biggest names in Lucha Libre are taking center stage at the Garden Theater. These superstar wrestlers will show off their strength and includes both local and international talent. Hosted by Detroit pro wrestler Bubba MacKenzie, Lucha Detroit will showcase King Mil Muertes’ second appearance in the state. Tickets start at $40. Get tickets here.

Cinco de Mayo Ferndale Festival (9 Mile Road), Friday & Saturday: Ferndale is getting in on the Cinco de Mayo festivities for the first time with a free two-day festival. You’ll find tons of great food, mariachi bands, Lucha Libre wrestlers, a mechanical bull and activities for the kids. Live acts include Trabuco y Son, Grupo Los Astros, Ballet Folkorico Moyocoyani Izel and more. The fiesta is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. More info here.

Day Out with Thomas (Greenfield Village), opening Saturday 9:30 a.m.: Calling all little engineers! Thomas the Tank Engine is pulling into The Henry Ford for a weekend full of family fun. Hop on Thomas for an interactive train ride with Sir Topham Hatt. There will be plenty of storytelling, play areas, games, photo ops, live music and more. Admission is $17 for all members of The Henry Ford, $50 for non-member general admission. More info and tickets here.

Sturgeon Day (Milliken State Park), Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Swimming in our lakes and rivers, sturgeons are the sizable freshwater fish sometimes shrouded in mystery. Learn all about the Lake Sturgeon with a special event all about them. See one up close and personal and take part in educational activities and games. The event is free for all ages. More info here.

Novi Toy Show (Suburban Showplace Collection), Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: From Hot Wheels to Legos, and everything in between, step inside one of the largest toy collections around. With over 300 tables selling retro and hard-to-find collectibles, capture the spirit of nostalgia with toys that you can’t find anywhere else. Admission is $10, free for children 12 and under. More info here.

Royal Oak Tequila Fest (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.: More than just a mixer for margaritas, tequila can be complex and refined. Learn all about the spirit at Royal Oak Tequila Fest where you can sample from over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. Sip it straight or try it in a handcrafted cocktail. Some of the city’s best taco trucks will also be on hand for the fiesta, as well as live music, games and shopping. Admission starts at $49 and includes 10 samples. More info and tickets here.

Detroit International Festival of Animation (Senate Theater), Saturday 7 p.m.: Celebrate the works of local and international animators with the 8th annual film festival. Showcasing 97 minutes of shorts from all different styles like stop motion and watercolor, there’s a little something for everyone. Arrive early to catch the Wurlitzer Pipe Organ in action before the shorts. Tickets are $10. Suggested for 18 and over due to mature content. Get tickets here.

Fiesta Detroit Cinco de Mayo (El Club), Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.: Southwest Detroit is known for some of the best Mexican food in town and this party is bringing the best of the best together all in one location. You’ll also find Zumba, Lucha Libre wrestlers, tons of live entertainment, dancing and a vendor fair highlighting local artists. Acts include Estilo 45, Racquel Soledad, Demaciiio, Curtis Roach and more. Get tickets here.

Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade (Greektown), Sunday 3 p.m.: Head on over to the historic Downtown district for a family-friendly celebration of the Greek community in Detroit. Over 60 groups will share the Hellenic heritage in the parade including traditional dance groups, churches and community leaders. The parade will step off at Campus Martius, go up Monroe Street and finish at Greektown. Stick around for traditional food, drinks, a post-parade ceremony and more. The parade and street festival are free to attend. More info here.

KC and the Sunshine Band (Music Hall), Sunday 8 p.m.: Get ready to “Shake Your Booty” because Harry Casey is bringing the dance floor to Motown. Tie up those “Boogie Shoes” and head on over to the historic Music Hall for this Hollywood Casino at Greektown presentation. Tickets start at $64.50. Get tickets here.

