Weekly ‘Bourbon Garden’ event returns to Grand Circus Park this week

DETROIT – The weekly “Bourbon Park” event will return to Grand Circus Park this week, bringing shops, music, drinks, and more to Downtown Detroit.

The event will be held each Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will continue through October. The event includes shops from local merchants, live music performances of Motown, jazz, yacht rock and top 40, and new activities, such as mobile bowling, art exhibits and fashion shows. The events’ emphasis is on bourbon, but will also include beer, wine, and other non-alcoholic drink options.

“This really is an event the whole family can attend,” said David Tinsley, assistant general hotel manager at the David Whitney Hotel. “It’s incredible to see so many people from all walks of life come down here each week to enjoy the music, great cocktails and just be a part of the energy downtown.”

Drink tickets will be sold at Grand Circus Park, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Grand Circus Park Conservancy. Grand Circus Park is located at the corner of Woodward and Park avenues in Downtown Detroit.