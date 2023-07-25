Detroit opens relief centers for heat, air quality: Here’s where residents can go

With extreme heat and air quality concerns in Detroit, the city is offering residents relief centers.

Detroit Recreation Centers and Detroit Public Library branches are available during normal operating hours to provide residents with relief from the heat and poor air quality.

The following Recreation Centers are open as follows:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (M-F, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M-F, 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

All Detroit Public Library branches are available during their normal operating hours for residents to stay cool and find protection from the poor air quality. The Main Library is open weekdays and also on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. All other branches are open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday.

“City of Detroit residents can visit cooling centers, so that everyone has a place to go during the extremely hot weather that is expected,” said Acting Chief Public Health Officer, Christina Floyd. “The Detroit Health Department is working closely with the Parks & Recreation Division to ensure safe, accessible cooling centers in neighborhoods across the city. We want everyone to take extra caution in hot weather and during the times there is unhealthy air quality. Especially those most vulnerable including children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. Please check in with others, particularly those who may need assistance in extreme weather and poor air conditions. Don’t forget to keep pets in the shade or indoors with access to fresh water. Limit time outdoors and wear masks if you must be outdoors.”