Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 5K coming to Detroit in October

DETROIT – Breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen will host its annual Michigan Race for the Cure 5K in Detroit in October.

The annual fundraiser, formerly known as the Detroit Race for the Cure, will be held on Oct. 8 at Belle Isle with a 5k run/walk, plus a 1-mile family fun walk. Money raised will help “provide education and resources throughout the state,” according to executive director Jaye Sciullo.

The fundraiser will also include the following activities:

John D. Dingell Survivor Cafe in Hope Village: A gathering place for breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer.

The “survivor trolley” that will transport patients with breast cancer, survivors, and those living with metastatic breast cancer through the race.

Komen Kidz Zone: Crafts and activities for kids and families.

We Remember Tent: A memorial tent offering a place of reflection to honor those who have died of breast cancer. The tent includes a place to hang photos and messages honoring loved ones.

“Participating in the race as a survivor made me grateful to be alive and signified perseverance and strength for me,” said Matt King, Race for the Cure participant and 1-year breast cancer survivor. “Having my family join me that day reminded me of how blessed I am to have the support system I do.”

The Komen Michigan Race for the Cure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 at Belle Isle. Anyone interested in participating can register by clicking here.

More information about parking and detailed event maps will be available closer to the event date on Susan G. Komen’s website here. A map of the 5K route can be found below.