DETROIT – SummerSlam bursts into Ford Field and Dearborn Homecoming Festival brings big stars.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Allen Park Street Fair, Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: For 41 years, the Allen Park Street Fair has brought the community together for a colorful weekend of art, music and shopping. The street and art fair will feature over 175 crafters from across the country as well as 20 food vendors. Enjoy live music each night as well as a beer tent. Over 75,000 people are expected to attend and is located on Allen Road between Roosevelt and Southfield. More info here.

Dearborn Homecoming Festival (Ford Field Park), Friday to Sunday noon to 11 p.m.: Back for the 42nd year, the Dearborn Homecoming Festival has been a mainstay where the community can enjoy the carnival, two nights of fireworks, special exhibits, plenty of food trucks, a beer tent and live music. Headliners include Jody Raffoul Band on Friday, Grammy nominated artist Natasha Bedingfield and, on Sunday, Tenille Arts. New this year is the inaugural Dearborn Classic Car Show on Friday. Admission is free. Schedule of entertainment and more info here.

Royal Oak Pride (Downtown Royal Oak), Friday & Saturday: Celebrate Pride with Royal Oak and Hazel Park’s LGBTQ+’s community with a street festival that celebrates diversity and inclusion. All throughout Washington Street, there will be music, art, vendors and more. Catch electrifying performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Alyssa Edwards and Brooke Lynn Hytes. Admission is $8 at the door or $5 online, free for Royal Oak residents before 5 p.m. More info here.

Jazz on the River (Elizabeth Park, Trenton), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: This weekend will mark 26 years of soulful jazz music along the river. Grammy Award winner Stanley Clarke headlines, along with nationally recognized artists Jeff Lorber and Everette Harp, Peter White and Alexander Zonjic with special guests Wendy Moten and James Lloyd. The event is free, parking is $5 cash per vehicle. Schedule and info here.

Belle Isle Art Fair (Scott Fountain), Saturday & Sunday: Hop on over to Belle Isle for the annual Art Fair featuring the works from over 80 juried artists. You’ll be surrounded by the beauty of both the state park and the craftmanship of some of the state’s finest artists. Chat directly with the artisans and learn all about their techniques. Grab some grub from the food trucks and enjoy a drink in the beer tent while enjoying live acoustic music in the state park. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free but you will need a state park pass to park at Belle Isle. More info and list of artists here.

Lake Fest (Ford House), Saturday noon: Spend a sunny afternoon on the shoes of Lake St. Clair to learn about all about the lake and the wildlife that calls it home. Take part in the scavenger hunt, try on life vests for kids, see a live sturgeon or learn about beavers and build your own dam. Lake Fest is an educational opportunity for kids to understand the importance of our natural surroundings. Admission is $5. Tickets and info here.

Smokey Robinson (Fox Theatre), Saturday 7 p.m.: It’s a homecoming for Detroit’s very own Smokey Robinson, celebrating 35 years when Robinson performed here for the theater’s grand reopening. The Grammy Living Legend Award winner will be performing hits that span his illustrious decades-long career. Tickets start at $59. Get tickets here.

WWE SummerSlam (Ford Field), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: For the first time in 30 years, WWE SummerSlam is bringing the action to Motor City with a star-studded lineup. Catch the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on Jey Uso. WWE Women’s Champion Asuka takes on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the title. Tickets start at $150. Get tickets here.

Safari in the D! (Spirit Plaza), Sunday noon to 4 p.m.: Things are about to get wild in Downtown Detroit. This free, family-friendly event will include an exotic petting zoo, animal face painting, animal arts and crafts, food trucks and vendors. More info here.

Hospitality Included Festival (Chroma Building), Sunday 2 to 9 p.m.: Get a taste of some of the city’s best bites. Over 30 restaurants, food trucks and bartenders are popping up to share some of their favorite dishes. Try food from destinations like Barda, Grey Ghost, Bunny Bunny, Mable Gray, Takoi and so much more. Along with the fabulous fare, enjoy live music and art performances from local talent. Admission is free. More info here.

