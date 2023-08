Families can pick up free backpacks, school supplies, and more at the 5th annual Back to School Empowerment Event in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

The event is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Marygrove College in Detroit, on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Students must be present to receive a free Space Junk backpack and school supplies. More than 1,000 backpacks are available.

Free haircuts and manicures will also be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., along with free food and beverages.