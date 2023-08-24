DETROIT – Squeeze out the last bits of summer with festivals celebrating culture, food, art and music.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Michigan Cultural & Diversity Festival (HYPE Athletics), through Sunday: Celebrate the people and cultures that make Michigan so wonderful. Back for its fourth year, the festival represents over 20 countries through live music, authentic food and cultural performances. Guests will also find carnival rides, a bounce house zone, children’s activities and more. The festival is open from noon to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday, and 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. Schedule and info here.

A Taste of Greece Festival (Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church), Friday to Monday: For 18 years, the traditions of Greece are celebrated on the streets of Plymouth with a cultural festival filled with faith, food, dancing, craft work and musical performances. Grab a drink at the Greek Taverna and peruse through some unique gifts at the marketplace. The festival is open 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3, free for 12 and under. More info here.

Novi Taco Fest (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a grand fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from two fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Advance tickets online are $6 for the day or $10 at the door. Three-day passes are available for $15 online only. Tickets and info here.

Hazel Park Art Fair (Green Acres Park), Saturday & Sunday: The Hazel Park Art Fair is returning for its eleventh year, bringing almost 100 artists and vendors together for a free, family-friendly weekend of local talent. Along with the visual art, guests can enjoy live music, high flying aerial artists, interactive exhibits and scrumptious food vendors. A craft beer tent will also feature local brews with proceeds going to charity. New this year: a traveling wish exhibit which allows attendees to write their own wishes and see what the community is wishing for as well. Hazel Park Art Fair opens at 11 a.m. each day and closes 7 p.m. on Saturday, 5 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Michigan Made Festival (Canterbury Village), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Discover something new made by entrepreneurs from the Great Lake State. You’ll find everything from crafts, food, drinks, art, clothing and more from over 50 vendors who all hail from Michigan. Enjoy live music, free games, bounce houses and more. Tickets are $3 online and $8 at the door. Children under 2 are free. Get advance tickets here.

DON Weekend Block Party (Diehl Club), Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Celebrate Detroit families, entrepreneurs and communities with a Detroit’s On Now block party hosted by Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. You’ll find carnival games, a celebrity kickball tournament, arts and crafts for kids, a car show, complimentary burgers and hot dogs. There will also be a handful of free community services available for the whole family. All events are free but require registration. Attendance will be capped. Schedule and registration here.

Detroit Funk Festival (Music Hall Amphitheatre), Saturday noon to 10 p.m.: This year’s iteration of Detroit Music Weekend is getting funky. Hosted by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins, the festival provides a platform for up-and-coming local artists among musical all stars. Dance the day away with Groove Fellowship, Weebone, David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam, Nadir and so much more. Admission is free. Schedule and more info here.

Clawson Fest (Downtown Clawson), Saturday 2 to 8 p.m.: Experience the best of the Clawson community all in one spot at the third annual festival. Grab a bite from local favorite hot spots like Whiskey Taco Foxtrot and Noori Chicken or try something new. Shop from dozens of vendors and rock out to Caleb Ford, Drew Schultz & the Broken Habits, Oak City Roots, and Barelyon. Watch world-renowned speed painter Dave Santia create stunning works of art in minutes. Clawson Fest is free for the whole family. Map and more info here.

End of Summer Night Market (Beacon Park), Saturday 6 to 10 p.m..: Celebrate the end of the summer with a free concert at Beacon Park. Catch performances by Ryan Jay and the Wrecking Krew, DJ Thornstryker and rising country artist Tanner Adell. Enjoy one last round of supporting local businesses from over a dozen vendors before the concert like House of African Prints, Preva Body, Elise Tea and more. More info here.

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival (Shed 5 Eastern Market), Sunday noon to 6:30 p.m.: Shed 5 transforms to Blues Street for one afternoon only. Sip and savor the flavors of bourbon and the sounds of live blues. This immersive tasting experience invites attendees to a curated experience with experienced staff to sample some of the finest American-made whiskeys. Each two-hour session includes 10 tasting tickets, a commemorative glass and music by artists Niecie, Miller & The Other Sinners and Larry McCray. General admission is $60 with VIP upgrades available. Get tickets and schedule here.

