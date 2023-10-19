TOLUCA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 04: Gene Simmons of Kiss band performing and shows his tongue, during their last show in México, and as part of day 3 of the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 at Foro Pegaso on December 4, 2022 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

There's so much happening in Metro Detroit that we can't possibly fit everything in '10 Things.' Sign up for the Go Guide newsletter for even more events! Email Address Subscribe

DETROIT – KISS rocks Detroit Rock City one last time, plus early Halloween festivities.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

COMPANY (Fisher Theatre), through October 29: Phone rings, door chimes, in comes COMPANY to the Fisher Theatre. The Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical is knocking on Motor City’s door in an exciting new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy. Relive familiar songs like “The Ladies Who Lunch” and “Being Alive” in the show that asks what it means to be 35 and settling down. Showtimes and tickets here.

Disney Junior Live on Tour (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Disney Junior comes alive with some of your favorite friends from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” as well as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins and more. New this year, meet the adorable superheroes from “SuperKitties.” The immersive and interactive concert experience packs in the action with singing, dancing, special effects, acrobatics and trampoline routines. Get tickets here.

KISS (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7:30 p.m.: The heavy metal superstars are coming to Detroit Rock City for the last time for their End of the Road World Tour. It’s one of the final stops before they rock out one last time in the city where it all began: New York. Tickets start at $49.50. Get tickets here.

Macomb County Harvest Fest (Freedom Hill County Park), Saturday & Sunday noon to 5 p.m.: It’s an action-packed weekend for Halloween fun. Meet superheroes like Spider-Man and princesses like Tiana for plenty of photo ops. Bring your largest Halloween bucket because you’ll walk through over 20 trick-or-treating stations across the festival grounds. Other highlights include hayrides, selfie stations, an inflatable zone, face painting, live music and magic, food trucks and so much more. Tickets are $8 per person each day. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes. Get tickets here.

Cider in the City (Beacon Park), Saturday & Sunday 1-5p.m.: As the fall chill hits the crisp air, a Michigan tradition makes its way to Downtown Detroit for the final weekend. Bundle up with the whole family for a pop-up featuring Blake’s famous cider and donuts for sale, a free horse-drawn hayride around downtown, face painting, food trucks, pumpkin picking and more. As you sip on your cider, take a stroll around the marketplace for some seasonal goodies by local vendors and enjoy live music on the main stage. More info here.

Sterling Frights Halloween! (Dodge Park), Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Get ready for a spooktacular afternoon of frightful fun made just for the kids. For the 9th year in a row, Dodge Park transforms into a Halloween party filled with hayrides, a straw maze, live music, inflatables, rides and more. Wear your costumes and grab the perfect snapshot with different photo opportunities throughout the park. Admission is free for Sterling Heights residents. More info here.

Uniroyal Promenade Grand Opening (Mt. Elliott Park), Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Celebrate the completion of the 3.5-mile stretch of the East Riverfront. Watch the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and stroll across the new promenade to Gabriel Richard Park where the community celebration will be held. There will be live music from Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band, face painting, kids rides, inflatables, carnival games, free giveaways and more. Admission is free. RSVP and more info here.

Corktown Children’s Pumpkin Festival (Murphy Playground), Saturday 3 to 6 p.m.: Little ghouls and goblins can have a monster of a good time in Detroit’s oldest neighborhood filled with pumpkins, costume contests, trick-or-treating, photo booths, fortune telling, a craft fair and games. The festival is free and for all ages. More info here.

Halloween Science (Cranbrook Institute of Science), Sunday 12 to 4 p.m.: Have you ever seen a pumpkin launched from a three-ton trebuchet? Now’s your chance at the annual Halloween Science event. Enjoy hands-on and interactive Halloween fun for the whole family with a scientific twist filled with activities, stage shows and more. Take spooky selfies at the fun photo opportunities and see creepy critters. Activities are included with general museum admission. More info here.

Royal Oak Spooktacular (Centennial Commons), Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.: Back for the 40th year, the streets of Royal Oak transform into a family-friendly Halloween festival. Grab a Spooky Pass and get a trick-or-treating map, a pumpkin for decorating, a photo at the photo booth, face painting, cider and donuts. There will be plenty of live entertainment including Spooky Spins, a magician, face painting and a costume contest. Trick-or-treating will be free from 1 to 4 p.m. at over 40 participating businesses downtown. More info and Spooky Passes here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.