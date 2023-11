DETROIT – Take a ride on the new Holly Trolley rolling through Downtown Detroit this holiday season.

The Holly Trolley takes you through some festive stops and landmarks through Downtown Detroit, and the best part -- it’s free!

The trolley stops at the Midway, Winter Markets, Cadillac Lodge, Book Tower, and more.

The trolley service runs Thursday-Sunday, until Jan. 7, 2024.

Operating hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s a map showing the Holly Trolley route:

Holly Trolley map. (Bedrock)

---> More info on the Holly Trolley