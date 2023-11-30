Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

There's so much happening in Metro Detroit that we can't possibly fit everything in '10 Things.' Sign up for the Go Guide newsletter for even more events! Email Address Subscribe

DETROIT – 🎄 The spirit of the season is filling the air all over Metro Detroit with winter festivals, Disney’s FROZEN and Mariah Carey’s live Christmas spectacular.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Belleville WinterFest, through Sunday: The Belleville community comes out to celebrate the season with plenty of activities to enjoy with the family. There will be ice skating, bounce houses, animal magic shows, carriage rides, light parade and fireworks. Stop by the Main Street activity tent to experience the craft and vendor show. On Sunday, kids can have breakfast with Santa. WinterFest is free to attend. More info and schedule here.

Kerrytown Kindlefest (Ann Arbor Farmers Market), Friday 5 to 10 p.m.: In Germany, it’s known as Christkindlmarkt. Experience the European-style outdoor holiday market right here with vendors, traditional hot food, mulled wine and more. Enjoy live performances by the Ann Arbor Pioneer Choir and the EMU Low Brass Band. Admission is free. More info here.

Mariah Carey (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7:30 p.m.: “It’s time!” The Queen of Christmas is gracing Detroit with her live holiday extravaganza. She’ll be performing her biggest holiday hits like “Joy To The World,” “Oh, Santa!” and the inescapable “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Tickets start at $49.95. Get tickets here.

Kris Kringle Market (Downtown Rochester), Friday and Saturday: Everything you need for the holidays can be found at this outdoor market inspired by the ones found all throughout Europe. Find dozens of local vendors selling gifts, unique art, homemade food, wreaths and more. Enjoy live entertainment from the Meadow Brook Carolers, Alleluia Bell Ringers and more, as well as your chance to meet Santa. The market is free to attend and is open 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. More info here.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Fox Theatre), Friday to Sunday: The whimsical holiday spectacular returns with high-flying circus acts and amazing acrobatics. Holiday characters come to life in this Broadway-style production with large sets, impressive choreography and twists on classic Christmas songs. Tickets start at $50. Showtimes and tickets here.

Taylor Winterfest (Heritage Park), Saturday 5 p.m.: Surround yourself with the spirit of the holidays with a packed schedule of seasonal activities including the return of the Winterfest 5K, parade, tree lighting and fireworks. Early risers can take part in the 5K starting at 10 a.m. The Sheridan Open Air Pavilion opens at 4 p.m. with live music, hot cocoa, food and fun. Stick around at 5 p.m. for the parade kicking off from the Taylor Recreation Center, followed immediately by the tree lighting and fireworks. More info and race registration here.

Noel Night (Midtown Detroit), Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.: All of Midtown is merry and bright for the 49th annual celebration of the holidays. The festive line-up includes live music and performances, art around every corner and unique holiday shopping experiences. Almost 100 venues will be participating including cultural icons like the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Michigan Science Center, restaurants like Babo and Frida, as well as shops like Shinola and Bon Bon Bon and so much more. Admission is free and for all ages but be prepared for large crowds and traffic. More info here.

Berkley Holiday Lights Parade (12 Mile), Saturday 5:30 p.m.: 12 Mile shines a little brighter this weekend with a family tradition featuring over 50 dazzling entries including floats, school bands, and, of course, Santa. The parade concludes at City Hall and will be followed by the annual tree lighting by the Berkley Junior Women’s Club. More info here.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair (Masonic Temple), Saturday & Sunday: Find the perfect present for even the toughest person on your list. Back for its 18th year, discover unique and one-of-a-kind gifts from over 100 alternative artists and makers selling everything from vintage clothing, handmade goods, home decor and more at Michigan’s longest running independent craft fair. Admission ranges from $3-5 at the door. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More info here.

Disney’s FROZEN (Detroit Opera House), opening weekend: Step into the world of Arendelle with Broadway’s Tony-nominated hit musical. Join Anna and Elsa on an adventure featuring all of your favorite Oscar-winning songs like “For First Time in Forever,” “Summer,” and “Let It Go.” Olaf and Sven magically come to life on stage on a spectacle for the whole family. Tickets start at $35. Showtimes and tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.