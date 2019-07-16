Detroit community dialogue around arts, culture kicks off July 16

Over the years, Detroit has slowly transformed into a blossoming hub of arts and culture.

With more and more galleries beginning to rise and with global phenomenons visiting the towering halls of the Filmore or The Fox, art has become the fabric of the city, connecting both people with each other and the city itself.

In order to support the vast amount of creatives present in the city, Detroit Director of Arts and Culture Rochelle Riley is visiting each and every district, starting today, July 16, at 6 p.m. in District 2 at the Northwest Activites Center, to talk about arts, culture and entertainment in the city of Detroit.

Performing artists, art program directors and art lovers alike are encouraged to come out and talk about how the city can support creatives in one the most creative cities in America.

The rest of the tour schedule is as follows:

July 17

District 2, 6 p.m.

Build Institute, 2701 Bagley, Detroit

July 20

District 1, 1 p.m.

Artsist's Village/Java House, 17336 Lahser Rd., Detroit 48219

July 23

District 5, 6 p.m.

Heidelberg New HQ, 3442 McDougall St., Detroit

July 24

District 7, 6 p.m.

Grace Community Church, 20021 W. Chicago at Evergreen, Detroit

August 5

District 4, 6 p.m.

Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner St. #2210, Detroit

August 15

District 3, 6 p.m.

Matrix Center, 13560 E McNichols Rd., Detroit

