Detroit supply drive to collect supplies for domestic violence survivors

DETROIT - A supply drive is being held in Detroit to collect supplies for domestic violence survivors.

Detroit-area Allstate agency owners are hosting the supply drive through Friday. The supplies will benefit Sisters Acquiring Financial Empowerment and the domestic violence survivors they serve.

The most-needed items include backpacks, adult duffel bags, deodorant, gas gift cards, grocery gift cards, journals and planners.

Click here for a full list of items.

Residents can drop off items at the following Allstate locations:

Kristin Faber: 43343 Grand River, Novi

Josh Shunk: 34391 Plymouth Road, Livonia

Catherine Van Tiem: 19181 15 Mile Road, Clinton Township

Catherine Van Tiem: 40793 Garfield Road, Clinton Township

David Wagner: 52947 Gratiot Ave., Chesterfield

Here's more information about domestic violence from the volunteers:

"One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime regardless of socio-economic background or ethnicity. Financial abuse occurs in 99 percent of all domestic violence cases. The supply drives are part of a multi-state Allstate Foundation Purple Purse® effort to raise awareness and help domestic violence nonprofits in 14 states.

"Domestic violence programs across the country frequently lack sufficient funding and often operate with limited resources. Through their volunteer efforts of hosting supply drives, the agency owners will secure an Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant which will enable Sisters Acquiring Financial Empowerment to further its work in the community.

"Since 2005, The Allstate Foundation, through its Purple Purse initiative, has invested over $60 million to raise public awareness of domestic violence and financial abuse and has empowered more than 1.3 million survivors on the road to safety and security through financial education resources.

"Each year, thousands of organizations receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by Allstate agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes."

