4 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit

Looking for something to do this week? From a music and arts festival to a family swim day, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Detroit Out Loud 2019

From the event description:

Detroit Out Loud is a one-day festival with events centered around art, music and food.

When: Saturday, July 20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Rouge Park, 21860 Joy Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Minority Mental Health Awareness Fair

From the event description:

The Annual Minority Mental Health Awareness Fair provides access to more than 25 wellness vendors and open-panel discussions on mental, emotional and physical wellness with clinical professionals within the community.

When: Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner St., #2210

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Twerk x Tequila Detroit

From the event description:

This is a women's empowerment event open to both women and men. Twerk X Tequila is a daytime indoor event that partners with artists, musicians and brands to create an unforgettable experience for millennials.

When: Saturday, July 20, 2-8 p.m.

Where: 3Fifty Terrace, 350 Madison St.

Admission: $20-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Family Swim Day

From the event description:

Enjoy a free family swim day event. Youth guests will receive prizes, food and swim lessons taught by an Olympic athlete. Additional water-based and dry clinics like water safety and hair care tips will also be provided.

When: Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Wayne County Family Aquatic Center, 12600 Chandler Park Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

