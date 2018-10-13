55th annual Bloomfield Charity Antiques and Collectibles Show ends Saturday

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Saturday is the final day to catch one of the longest-running antiques shows in the state.

The 55th annual Bloomfield Charity Antiques and Collectibles Show goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church -- 1100 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills.

Nearly 40 dealers from across the Midwest are selling a variety of treasures, including fine china, crystal, pottery, porcelain, Victorian decor, crafted furniture and much more.

Proceeds go to Ellie's House and Gifts for All of God's Children, which provide aid to at-risk children in Southeast Michigan. To date, more than $600,000 has been raised for local charities through ticket sales, dealer booth fees, food sales and more.

Other features at the show include a silent auction, drawings for gift cards, homemade goodies at the Country Cafe and Country Store and more.

Tickets are $10 per person at the door, or $8 and a processing fee if ordered online. To order online, click here.

For more information about the event, click here.

