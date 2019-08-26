Detroit's Beacon Park announces fall schedule of events

DETROIT - DTE’s Beacon Park, located at Grand River and Cass Avenues in Detroit, will feature a variety of free, fun events to celebrate and enjoy the upcoming season.

The fall series is presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast

Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 | Shows start at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Take the campy Rocky Horror Picture Show, add an ensemble performance by The Detroit Actor’s Theatre Company mirroring the movie, and top the night off with a Rocky Horror goody bag, and you’re sure to enter an interactive time warp of fun. The event is free to attend, and signature cocktails are available for purchase from Lumen Detroit. Popcorn and other food trucks will also be onsite.

5th Annual Parktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22

Back and better than ever, expect a full two-day celebration of German-style food, music and entertainment that is as good as it gets without going to Bavaria. Head over to Beacon Park dressed Munich-style in dirndls and lederhosen and listen to live music, drink German Oktoberfest beers, eat sauerkraut and bratwurst, participate in cornhole tournaments and play other lawn games.

A special feature this year is a dream destination for beer lovers: the Big Biergarten Tent. The largest tent of its kind to appear at Beacon Park yet, the Big Biergarten is an ideal location for keg tappings, stein hoisting competitions and taste-testing a vast variety of craft, Michigan and other specialty beers. Bavarian dance performances and other German cultural traditions will be showcased. Food for purchase will be available from the Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck and Lumen Detroit. The Faygo Root Beer Garden will specialize in serving ice cream floats from noon – 5 p.m. on both days, and there will be fan-favorite foods for both children and adults. Special activities just for kids will be on-site, as well as prizes for competitions and other giveaway items.

Cider in the City Saturdays

Saturdays, 1 – 5 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Oct 26

What better way to spend every fall Saturday than at a cider mill located in the heart of Detroit? For five consecutive fall Saturdays, Michigan-based Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill will offer free horse-drawn hayrides, fresh donuts, cider and caramel apples available for purchase and the park will be transformed with fall décor, perfect to capture family photos. Each week will include free themed activities and make and take projects for kids, games, entertainment and food trucks.

Detroit Design Core | Month of Design Installation

Prototypes on display in Beacon Park from September 20 to October 13

Detroit’s Month of Design is a citywide celebration of creativity. Every September, partners from across Detroit come together to share their latest works and ideas. These events take place in all corners of the city of Detroit. At Beacon Park, an installation that collectively celebrates Detroit as a design capital will be on display to the public for three weeks this fall.

College Football Watch Parties

College football fans are invited to cheer on their team and watch several big games on the jumbo screen. There will be a DJ and lawn games along with signature drinks from Lumen and tailgate fare for purchase. The Beacon Park Watch Parties schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 5, 6:30 – 11 p.m. Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 16, TBD game time University of Michigan vs. Michigan State

Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. University of Michigan vs. Ohio State

Detroit Lions Watch Parties

Get out your Honolulu blue and come to Beacon Park to root for the Detroit Lions while the team is on the road. Football fans of all ages are welcome to enjoy music, lawn games, ticket giveaways and watch away games live-streamed on the big screen under the comfort of a tent. Food truck fare and a bar provided by Lumen will be available. The party kicks-off one hour before the following games:

Monday, Oct. 14, 7 – 11 p.m. Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Nov. 3, 3 – 8 p.m. Lions vs. Oakland Raiders

Sunday, Nov. 10, noon – 5 p.m. Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, Dec 8, noon – 5 p.m. Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Halloween Family Fun Day

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 – 5 p.m.

Gather your little goblins and head to Beacon Park’s free Halloween Family Fun Day. Come dressed to impress and ready for a howling good time complete with trick-or-treating, face painting, make-and-take projects, cider and donuts, music and more.

Visit DTEBeaconPark.com for more information and a full list of fall activities at DTE’s Beacon Park.

