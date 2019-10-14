Wayne State president to participate in conversation on state of university

The university president will sit down with John Corvino, dean of the honors college, to discuss the state of the university Oct. 16. (Wayne State University)

DETROIT - Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson will sit down for a conversation about the state of the university Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Bernath Auditorium in the David Adamany Undergraduate Library.

The conversation format, a deviance from Wilson's traditional annual speech on the state of the university, will be led by John Corvino, dean of the Irvin D. Reid Honors College.

During the discussion, the two university heads will address questions from students, staff and faculty as well as provide updates on the university's master plan.

The event will be broadcasted live online.

