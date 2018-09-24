Vote here for Film Challenge Detroit People's Choice

This summer Local 4 put out the call to local filmmakers, asking them to show us just how talented they really are. The response was overwhelming.

After an exhaustive process narrowing down all the amazing entries, the committee has managed to pick the 10 films that truly rose above the rest. Now is your chance to support your local filmmakers by voting for your favorite. View the top ten entries below, and then cast your vote. The film with the most votes by 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 9th will win our People’s Choice Award and a $300 gift card to B&H Photo Video.

Stay tuned to Local 4 for more information on Film Challenge Detroit and our upcoming screening event where the winners will all be revealed.

You can vote once per hour, so show your support below for your favorite "Film Challenge Detroit" entrant. Before you vote, take a moment to look over top ten picks listed in alphabetical order by last name.

.Be advised; some films do contain mature content.

Dana Abraham – Prisoner of Fear

(Strong Themes)

Can a man overcome his social anxiety or will he remain locked up in a prison of his own making?

Theresa Alden – Veronica 6 to 11

(Strong Theme)

A unique young girl runs into a handsome older boy. What happens next will change their lives.

Dtonio Cheatham – Junior

(Language, Strong Themes)

A young man is bullied and must decide whether to rise above the situation, or let it overcome him.

Zachary Cunningham – Little Church

The son of a preacher struggles to find his path forward and is guided by his father’s words.

Jacob Mendez – Charge

(Violence)

A terrible relationship leads to a robbery gone bad. Will she learn to fight?

Andrew Miller – Hyperarousal

An average day turns into an extraordinary encounter where life is on the line.

Anthony Moceri – The Split

(Violence and Language)

After a heist, three criminals split their take. But is there honor among thieves?

Joe Nelson – Minenfeld

(Violence)

A soldier stuck in the middle of a minefield must keep his composure as a would-be rescuer carefully approaches.

Tim Smith – Chasing Tails

(Language)

A couple on the outs argues over who gets to keep the dog when things get heated.

Ryan Steele – One Shot

(Language)

Follow a real odd character as he makes his way through a grocery store and leaves his mark on everyone he encounters.