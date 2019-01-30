Good Neighbors: Share your stories of Metro Detroiters helping each other through winter

Are you a good neighbor?

Do you have good neighbors?

This time of the year -- when the region is covered in snow and gripped by freezing temperatures -- often brings out the best in some people who feel compelled to help others.

"Paying it foward" in your neighborhod -- whether it's shoveling your neighbor's driveway or getting groceries for the elderly couple down the street -- can make all the difference.

Local 4 wants to hear your "good neighbor" stories.

