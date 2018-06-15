The preschool that is making a difference one student at a time

We all know that school can be fun but for some, school can be difficult especially for those with developmental challenges. Mitch Album shows us how a Walnut Lake School takes a different approach in the Heart of Detroit.

Educational Director and Lead Teacher at Walnut Lake preschool Cathy R. Rozenberg and Jodie Ostrowski whose child attended the preschool joined us live in studio.

Walnut Lake Preschool takes a different approach with learning at the school. Rozenberg said, "The idea was to create a program that was excellent in its curriculum, but really for families who have with emotional challenges, social challenges, developmental delays, we help them understand their feeling and how to put words to those feelings." Along with Cathy Rozenberg their are a team of powerhouse professionals and educators that work with the students to support creativity and growth. The team focus on a agenda to accelerate what the child is good at, also by getting the students engaged with the material and other student around them. Team members do this to the specifics of each child individually.

Ostrowski said from a parent's perspective, "As a family when you realize that your child might need a little extra help that doesn't fit into that typical mode, it is really reassuring to cross a place like Walnut Lake Preschool where there are highly specialized teachers and psychologists that will come up to you and help you with strategies to you in school and at home."

The preschool is seven children to two teacher ratio and there is a family consultant that works with each family. Visit their website to see if their school is right for your family. http://www.walnutlakepreschool.org/