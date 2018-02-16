The Program That's Skating Into The Lives Of Many Girls

Dr. Geneva Williams joined us in the studio today to talk to us about the program helping tons of girls in Detroit.

Figure skating in Detroit is an after school program for girls through the ages of 6 to 15 years old. Through Figure Skating in Detroit, young girls in Detroit are getting the opportunity to learn and grow through figure skating.

The girls not only get to learn the artistic discipline of skating, but they also get taught many life lessons. The goal is always to grow girls into leaders.

As of today, there are 50 girls participating in the Detroit program that come 4 days a week after school. 2 days they are on the ice, and the other 2 they are learning academics.

The parents love the program, and say that it teaches great life lessons.

To learn more about the program, you can visit their website or Facebook page.