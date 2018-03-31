Historic Fort Wayne Coalition looks for volunteer help for next week's Park Day event

The Historic Fort Wayne Coalition is looking for volunteers for its Park Day event on Saturday, April 7 (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Civil War Trust is a national nonprofit land preservation organization that hosts a nationwide hands-on preservation event called Park Day that sees thousands of volunteers across the country preserve and maintain Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812 battlefields and historic sites.

The Park Day event in Michigan, hosted by the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition is at the Historic Fort Wayne Visitors Center, located at 6325 West Jefferson in Detroit fom 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday, April 7.

The Historic Fort Wayne Coalition is in search of volunteers to assist in grounds cleanup, building prep and moving picnic tables and benches into their proper place for the season. A local historian will also be on site to describe the significance of the park.

For more information, contact Tom Berlucchi, the chairman of the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition, by email at tberlucchi@yahoo.com or by phone at 248-840-5234. And for more information on the history of Park Day, visit civilwar.org.

