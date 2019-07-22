Local 4 was at the Ann Arbor Art Fair!

We got the chance to meet some members of the community when they stopped by our booth at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this past Thursday and Friday.

Despite the heat and the rain, the community flooded the streets of Ann Arbor this weekend to support the arts.

The event, which is one of the largest outdoor art fairs in the country, turns the streets of Ann Arbor into a gallery for artists to showcase and sell their work.

