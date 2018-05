LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. - A veteran, and Oakland County police officer, is now in a fight for his life.

Dave Imber was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, and there is no cure.

But his law enforcement friends and an entire community rallied around him and his family.

